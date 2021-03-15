Malkin records 1,100th NHL point, leads Pens to win DAN SCIFO, Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 9:58 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play for his 1,100th career point and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Monday night.
Malkin is the third Russian-born player to reach 1,100 points in the NHL, joining Alex Ovechkin and Sergei Fedorov. Malkin has eight goals on the season and also had an assist while extending his points streak to eight games.