Makar, MacKinnon help Avalanche hold off Islanders 5-4 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 10:37 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche held off the New York Islanders 5-4 Monday night to snap a two-game skid.
J.T. Compher and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche, who led 5-1 midway through the third and ran out the clock on New York's rally. Colorado ended its longest losing streak since also dropping consecutive games Nov. 3 and 6. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had two assists and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves.
