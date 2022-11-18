Skip to main content
Maine 93, Columbia 70

Bedri 5-12 0-0 12, Thompson 1-5 1-2 4, Brown 7-14 2-3 17, De La Rosa 3-10 0-0 7, Shockley-Okeke 2-4 2-2 8, Noland 6-8 3-3 16, Odunowo 1-2 0-0 2, McLean 1-2 1-1 3, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Tavroff 0-1 1-2 1, Yurasits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-13 70.

MAINE (3-1)

Feierbergs 3-5 1-2 8, Clayton 6-9 2-2 16, Tynes 10-13 0-0 21, Wright-McLeish 4-9 0-0 11, Juozapaitis 6-10 0-2 16, Filipovity 5-9 7-7 17, Turgut 1-1 0-0 2, Nenadic 0-0 2-2 2, Adetogun 0-0 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0, Ireland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-56 12-15 93.

Halftime_Maine 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 8-19 (Bedri 2-3, Shockley-Okeke 2-3, Noland 1-1, Brown 1-3, De La Rosa 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Stankard 0-1, Cooper 0-2), Maine 11-18 (Juozapaitis 4-6, Wright-McLeish 3-6, Clayton 2-2, Tynes 1-1, Feierbergs 1-2, Filipovity 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia 31 (De La Rosa 10), Maine 25 (Feierbergs, Filipovity 6). Assists_Columbia 8 (Brown 6), Maine 19 (Clayton 7). Total Fouls_Columbia 12, Maine 16. A_889 (5,800).

