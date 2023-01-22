Maine 78, Binghamton 57

Falko 0-4 4-4 4, Harried 4-9 1-1 9, Hinckson 3-6 0-0 7, Petcash 5-9 2-2 13, Gibson 3-6 2-2 8, White 3-4 1-2 7, McGriff 1-3 0-0 2, Solomon 1-3 1-2 3, Balogun 0-0 2-2 2, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Akuwovo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-48 13-15 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title