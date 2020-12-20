Mahomes' theatrics highlight Chiefs' 32-29 win over Saints BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 8:52 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had his full repertoire of side-arm throws, basketball-style push passes and underhanded flips on display while passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with a 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Kansas City defense did its part to spoil Drew Brees' return from rib fractures and a punctured lung that had kept the record-setting passer out four games.