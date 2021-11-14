Mahomes' 5 TD passes lead Chiefs past Raiders 41-14 JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 11:36 p.m.
1 of15 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate after running back Darrel Williams (31) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown over Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) catches a pass over Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks toward the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.
Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-4) showed little resemblance to the team that overpowered the AFC the past three seasons over the first nine weeks, raising questions about whether they could make it back to a third straight Super Bowl.