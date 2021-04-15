Machado homers, Padres earn split with Pirates in 8-3 win WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 4:08 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer added two hits and two RBIs and the San Diego Padres jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in an 8-3 win on Thursday.
Machado took Mitch Keller (1-2) deep with a two-run shot down the left-field line during San Diego's four-run first. Hosmer added a two-run single in the second. as the Padres earned a split of the four-game series to go 5-2 during an eastern swing through Texas and Pittsburgh.