Machado has 3 doubles, triple; Padres complete Giants sweep

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado set a career high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits, and the surging San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Giants, beating San Francisco 10-1 on Sunday.

On a day when every San Diego starter had at least one hit and San Francisco used a position player to pitch, Machado’s big afternoon included three doubles, a triple and two RBIs. The five-time All-Star was also intentionally walked. He’s the eighth player in Padres history to have four extra-base hits in one game.

“A good baseball day for us, very good,” Machado said. “We’ve got a really good thing going here as a ballclub and if we continue to do things the right way, things will fall in. But you have to keep that foot on the gas.”

The Padres third baseman did that all day.

Machado doubled off Alex Wood and scored on Wil Myers’ single in the first inning then doubled in a pair of runs in the fourth when the Padres scored five runs and batted around. He tripled and scored in the fifth then doubled again leading off the seventh.

“All I’m seeing is what I’ve seen this year,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “The pace that he’s playing at and the desire that he’s playing with rubs off on everybody.”

Melvin specifically pointed out Machado’s double in the seventh. The ball wasn’t hit very hard, but Machado never hesitated rounding first.

“When your best player plays like that everybody kind of has to fall in line,” Melvin said. “Certainly makes my job easy.”

With the game out of hand and his team trailing by nine, Giants manager Gabe Kapler used outfielder Luis González in relief for the second time this season. González pitched two scoreless innings and allowed one hit.

Myers added three hits for San Diego and drove in three runs as the Padres won their fourth straight and sixth of seven to pull within one-half game of the NL West-leading Dodgers.

San Diego’s first sweep in San Francisco since 2016 came afterMelvin returned Friday following prostate surgery. It gave the Padres their 27th victory, matching the team’s best start through 41 games. The 1998 Padres also began the season 27-14.

MacKenzie Gore (3-1), who pitched in relief Tuesday, worked six innings of three-hit ball and allowed one run. The left-hander had six strikeouts and walked two.

Wood (3-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in three innings.

QUOTABLE

“Manny’s been awesome. MVP. The hustle double today in a game that’s kind of out of hand, he sets the tone and we all build off of that.” – Gore on his teammate Machado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. will meet the rest of the team in San Diego on Monday, although the target date for his return off the 60-day Injured List remains late June. Tatis has not played this season after arriving at spring training with a broken left wrist that required surgery. He has been at the team’s facilities in Arizona working on his defense and conditioning, but has yet to resume swinging a bat. “It’s been defensive stuff, conditioning, nothing that involves a bat,” Melvin said, adding that Tatis is scheduled to undergo another bone scan soon. ... RHP Mike Clevinger was placed on the IL with a right triceps strain. ... LHP Drew Pomeranz (flexor tendon surgery) threw a bullpen Saturday and will have another early next week before the Padres determine what the next step is. ... RHP Steven Wilson was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was placed on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation. INF Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.89 ERA) will pitch the opener of a three-game home series against the Brewers on Monday. Martinez has won two straight decisions.

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (3-1, 5.61 ERA) has won his previous two starts despite allowing eight earned runs and 13 hits over 10 2/3 innings.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports