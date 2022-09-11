Mac Jones hurts back, adding injury to Patriots' rough day TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) fumbles the ball on a sack by Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The fumble lead to a touchdown by the Miami Dolphins. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands the ball to running back Damien Harris (37) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mac Jones moved quickly down the hall outside the New England locker room a few minutes after Sunday’s game ended, still wearing half his uniform, flanked by security personnel.
His destination: The X-ray room.