Sports

MURRAY ST. 98, CAMPBELLSVILLE 61

FG FT Reb
CAMPBELLSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Key 21 0-4 0-0 2-3 1 3 0
Wallace 22 6-12 1-2 1-1 0 0 15
Broughton 19 0-3 0-0 0-0 3 1 0
Carmical 21 2-4 2-2 0-4 1 1 7
Harding 21 3-8 4-4 2-6 0 1 11
K.Brown 19 3-6 2-2 0-1 3 2 10
J.Smith 18 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Weining 17 1-4 1-2 0-0 0 1 4
de Sousa 17 2-8 0-0 0-2 1 3 4
Ryan 15 3-7 0-0 0-3 0 2 7
Bush 5 1-3 1-2 1-5 0 1 3
Willis 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-61 11-14 6-26 9 16 61

Percentages: FG .344, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Wallace 2-2, K.Brown 2-4, Ryan 1-1, Carmical 1-2, Weining 1-4, Harding 1-5, Bush 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Key 0-1, Willis 0-1, Broughton 0-2, de Sousa 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Smith, Ryan).

Turnovers: 15 (Wallace 4, Carmical 3, J.Smith 2, Ryan 2, Broughton, Harding, Key, de Sousa).

Steals: 2 (Carmical, Wallace).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MURRAY ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burns 22 9-11 1-2 3-5 0 3 19
Williams 21 4-9 1-2 3-7 2 0 9
T.Brown 28 8-12 1-2 0-4 1 0 20
Collins 24 3-8 0-0 1-3 0 2 6
Hill 27 5-8 4-4 0-1 8 0 15
McMullen 20 4-6 1-4 0-8 0 4 9
Hannibal 17 3-4 4-4 0-5 5 1 10
D.Smith 17 0-2 2-2 0-3 0 1 2
Sivills 10 2-4 1-2 1-3 0 1 6
Skipper-Brown 8 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Thomas 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 39-67 15-22 8-41 16 13 98

Percentages: FG .582, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (T.Brown 3-6, Sivills 1-2, Hill 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Williams 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Collins 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Burns).

Turnovers: 8 (Skipper-Brown 2, T.Brown 2, Burns, D.Smith, Sivills, Williams).

Steals: 11 (Burns 3, D.Smith 2, Hannibal 2, Sivills 2, T.Brown, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Campbellsville 29 32 61
Murray St. 49 49 98

A_2,829 (8,602).