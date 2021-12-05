Skip to main content
Sports

MONMOUTH (NJ) 79, CANISIUS 65

FG FT Reb
MONMOUTH (NJ) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 30 7-13 9-11 1-4 2 1 24
Rutty 29 0-0 0-0 0-5 0 3 0
McClary 24 1-3 1-4 2-4 0 3 3
Papas 33 7-11 3-3 0-11 4 1 19
Reynolds 33 7-14 4-7 0-4 2 1 18
Chaput 13 3-3 1-3 0-1 1 2 7
Foster 11 3-3 2-2 0-0 0 3 8
Ruth 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Vuga 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Allen 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Holmstrom 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-50 20-30 3-32 11 20 79

Percentages: FG .560, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Papas 2-6, Miller 1-1, Allen 0-1, Reynolds 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Miller 2, Ruth 2, Rutty 2, Allen, Foster).

Turnovers: 15 (Papas 3, Allen 2, McClary 2, Reynolds 2, Rutty 2, Chaput, Holmstrom, Miller, Vuga).

Steals: 7 (Miller 2, Chaput, Holmstrom, Ruth, Rutty, Vuga).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fritz 29 3-5 1-2 2-7 3 4 7
Maslennikov 17 0-2 0-0 2-5 0 2 0
Ahemed 35 6-13 2-4 2-5 2 3 16
Harried 36 6-18 7-11 1-2 3 3 20
Henderson 33 5-11 0-0 0-2 1 4 13
Hitchon 23 1-6 2-2 0-2 1 4 4
Uijtendaal 16 1-3 2-2 0-1 1 1 5
Long 8 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 4 0
Beyah 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-59 14-21 8-27 11 25 65

Percentages: FG .373, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Henderson 3-7, Ahemed 2-6, Uijtendaal 1-3, Harried 1-8, Long 0-1, Maslennikov 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

More for you

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henderson, Maslennikov).

Turnovers: 13 (Fritz 3, Harried 3, Ahemed 2, Hitchon 2, Beyah, Henderson, Long).

Steals: 9 (Fritz 5, Ahemed 3, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Monmouth (NJ) 47 32 79
Canisius 26 39 65

A_736 (2,176).