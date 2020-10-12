https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/MLB-Pitching-Comparison-15641191.php
MLB Pitching Comparison
For Games of Tuesday, October 13
NOTE: Only games with one or both pitchers designated are listed below
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|TBD
|0-0
|0.00
|0-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Houston
|Urquidy
|(R)
|8:40p
|1-1
|2.73
|2-3
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|TBD
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Urquidy
|1-0
|20.0
|2.25
___
|2020
|TEAM
|2020
|VS
|OPP
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Atlanta
|Anderson
|(R)
|3-2
|1.95
|3-3
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|(L)
|6:05p
|6-2
|2.16
|8-2
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Anderson
|1-2
|17.1
|1.56
|Kershaw
|1-1
|17.1
|2.60
___
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
