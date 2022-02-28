MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Feb. 28, 2022 Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 6:01 p.m.
1 of14 The gate to Roger Dean Stadium is locked as Major League Baseball negotiations continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Detroit Tigers fan Genna Perugini of Melbourne, Fla. holds a sign outside of Roger Dean Stadium where negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
10 of14 With the Major League Baseball Grapefruit League schedule on hold until at least March 8, LECOM Park, the Spring home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is empty on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Bradenton, Fla. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Major League Baseball Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, left, and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, right, arrive for negotiations with the players union in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 With the Major League Baseball Grapefruit League schedule on hold, Ed Smith Stadium, the Spring home of the Baltimore Orioles, is empty on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Sarasota, Fla. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deputy Dan Halem met with players Monday on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.
Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other's bottom line for a deal. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill."