FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
P.Taylor 29 5-8 0-0 5-7 1 2 10
Davis 32 5-17 7-8 0-4 0 2 17
Jefferson 28 4-10 6-7 0-4 1 4 14
Kellogg 12 1-1 2-2 2-2 0 5 4
Pipes 32 6-20 0-0 0-6 5 2 13
Kirciman 20 1-2 2-2 0-4 1 2 5
Stieber 17 0-1 1-2 1-4 3 1 1
Thompson 12 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 5 3
Claflin 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Jones 6 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 2
D.Taylor 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-66 18-21 8-36 11 25 69

Percentages: FG .364, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Kirciman 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Pipes 1-6, Claflin 0-1, D.Taylor 0-1, Davis 0-2, Jefferson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kirciman).

Turnovers: 23 (Jefferson 6, Pipes 4, Thompson 3, D.Taylor 2, Davis 2, Jones 2, Kellogg 2, Kirciman, P.Taylor).

Steals: 7 (Kirciman 2, Davis, Jefferson, Kellogg, Pipes, Stieber).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Curry 15 2-5 0-0 0-3 2 3 4
Robbins 18 4-10 2-3 5-10 0 4 10
Carr 30 12-22 7-7 1-7 4 1 35
Gach 30 4-7 6-6 1-5 4 2 14
Kalscheur 33 6-17 4-4 0-1 1 1 17
Ihnen 21 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 3 6
Omersa 19 1-2 0-2 3-8 3 2 2
Mashburn 14 2-6 1-2 0-0 2 0 5
Johnson 13 1-3 2-4 2-7 0 4 4
Mitchell 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Freeman 3 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 34-79 24-30 13-44 17 21 99

Percentages: FG .430, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Carr 4-10, Ihnen 2-5, Kalscheur 1-8, Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Curry 0-2, Gach 0-2, Robbins 0-2, Mashburn 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson, Kalscheur, Omersa, Robbins).

Turnovers: 13 (Gach 4, Carr 3, Robbins 2, Curry, Ihnen, Mashburn, Omersa).

Steals: 13 (Omersa 4, Gach 2, Ihnen 2, Kalscheur 2, Johnson, Mashburn, Robbins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Green Bay 22 47 69
Minnesota 53 46 99

.