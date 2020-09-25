MAC returns with 6-game football season starting Nov. 4

The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season, has become the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 conferences that will play in the fall.

As university presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West have done over the last 10 days, MAC leaders on Friday voted to reverse their August decision to kick football to spring and tee it up during its usual season.

The MACtion will start Nov. 4 — a Wednesday of course — and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19.