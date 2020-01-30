Lyons scores 26, Furman beats VMI 74-72 in OT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 26 points and Furman overcame cold shooting from 3-point range to beat VMI 74-72 in overtime Wednesday night.

Clay Mounce had 14 points and eight rebounds and Noah Gurley scored five of his 13 points for Furman in OT.

The Paladins (18-5, 8-2 Southern Conference), who went into the game ranked No. 5 nationally with 220 made 3-pointers this season, set season lows for 3s (three) and 3-point percentage (12.0).

Gurley converted a three-point play and then Mounce added a jumper and a layup to give Furman a four-point lead with a minute left in OT. VMI's Greg Parham sandwiched a pair of baskets around a jumper by Lyons before Gurley made two free throws to make it 73-69 with 11.9 seconds remaining. Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer to pull the Keydets within a point and Jalen Slawson missed 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 seconds to go but the Keydets didn't get off a shot before time expired.

Parham led VMI (6-17, 1-9) with 19 points. The Keydets have lost three games in a row and 10 of their last 11.

Curfman hit a free throw to make it 62-59 with 18 seconds left in regulation before Lyons tied it with a 3 that was originally ruled a 2-pointer before replay review. VMI lost control of the ball in the front court but Alex Hunter's half-court heave for the Paladins bounced off the back of the rim.

