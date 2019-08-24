Lyles, Brewers taking no-hitter into 7th vs Diamondbacks

Milwaukee (AP) — Jordan Lyles has pitched six hitless innings for the Milwaukee Brewers before getting pulled to begin the seventh against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reliever Devin Williams took over for the Brewers in the seventh on Friday night at Miller Park.

Lyles threw 99 pitches. He struck out five and walked two, both to Christian Walker.

Lyles also hit an RBI single that put the Brewers ahead 6-0 in the fifth.

The last Milwaukee no-hitter was pitched by Juan Nieves against Baltimore in 1987.

The 28-year-old Lyles was making his fifth straight since being traded from Pittsburgh to the Brewers in late July.

