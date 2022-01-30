Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA JEFF BABINEAU, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 5:46 p.m.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on a chilly Sunday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
Ko won for the second straight season after enduring a three-year slump and picked up the 17th victory of her LPGA Tour career.