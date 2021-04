KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Lydia Ko went low again, shooting a 9-under 63 at Kapolei Golf Club on Thursday to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round at the Lotte Championship.

Ko, a two-time major champion who's seeking her first win since 2018, is 24 under par her last three rounds. She nearly caught Patty Tavatanakit with a final-round 62 last week at the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration.