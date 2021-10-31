Luka Doncic hits long 3, Mavericks holds off Kings 105-99 Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 6:21 p.m.
1 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a foul called against them as they played the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) goes for a layup in front of Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) and guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots in front of teammate Dwight Powell, left, and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) loses control of the ball, resulting in a turnover, as he is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) passes the ball as he is defended by Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina, left, and center Dwight Powell, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 105-99 victory over the Kings on Sunday.
The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. With about two seconds left on the 24-second clock, Doncic hit the 3 from just past the center-court logo.