Lucas Cavallini scores twice, Vancouver beats LAFC 2-1

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Photo: Steve Dykes, AP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored twice to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (7-11-0) has won consecutive matches. LAFC (7-7-3) had won three of four.

Cavallini scored from close range in the 30th minute off a cross from Cristian Dajome. Cavallini scored again from short distance in the 50th with an assist from Fredy Montero.

Cavallini also had the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday. He leads the Whitecaps with six goals.

Danny Musovski, who scored twice in LAFC's 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, had a shot blocked in the 77th minute. Eduard Atuesta scored on a penalty kick for LAFC in the 83rd.

LAFC announced before the loss that it had acquired Colombian defender Jesús David Murillo on loan from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in a bid to shore up its leaky defense.

Murillo will occupy an international roster spot, and the deal includes an option for a permanent transfer.

LAFC routed the Whitecaps 6-0 at Banc of California Stadium on Sept. 23, setting an MLS record by scoring four goals in the first 14 minutes.

