Loyola Marymount 85, UC Davis 75

Anigwe 2-7 1-4 5, Johnson 6-12 2-5 15, Milling 1-3 0-0 2, Pepper 13-22 2-3 32, Manu 1-2 0-0 2, DeBruhl 2-3 0-1 6, Beasley 2-4 4-5 9, Lose 0-2 0-0 0, Mani 1-2 2-2 4, Rocak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 11-20 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title