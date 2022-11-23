Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT

Turner 5-9 2-2 14, Djonkam 3-3 0-0 6, Burke 12-17 2-3 30, Miller 3-13 8-10 14, McCullough 2-2 0-1 4, Hobbs 2-10 0-0 6, Fagbenle 1-4 0-1 2, Lawson 1-1 2-4 4, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-21 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title