Loyola Marymount 77, Wake Forest 75, OT

Carr 3-6 3-4 10, Keller 1-3 0-0 2, Appleby 6-16 6-10 19, Hildreth 4-7 1-1 10, Williamson 3-6 0-0 7, Marsh 6-7 2-5 14, Klintman 2-6 0-0 4, Monsanto 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 28-60 12-20 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title