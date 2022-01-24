Love, Garland help Cavaliers hold off Knicks 95-93 TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 10:04 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 20 points — nine straight in a 3-point barrage in just over a minute — and Darius Garland had 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a late rally by New York to beat the Knicks 95-93 on Monday night.
Down by 15 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks rallied but came up short as Julius Randle's 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer was way short.