Fundraiser to boost Ridgefield football, cheerleading programs
Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media
The first annual combined fundraiser for the Ridgefield Youth football and cheerleading and Ridgefield High School football and cheerleading programs will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon to 7 at the Lounsbury House.
The event includes food trucks and catering, live music with a DJ, a magic show and balloon animals, face painting, bouncy-house activities, a video game trailer, a dunk tank, a mechanical bull, and a cornhole tournament.
Local businesses have donated items for a silent auction and raffle that includes vacation packages, tickets to sporting events, and high-end sporting goods equipment.
