Louisville adds graduate transfers Jones, Minlend to program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has added graduate transfer guards Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend Jr. to the men's basketball roster.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Jones was a three-year starter named Big South Conference player of the year after helping Radford win its second consecutive regular season championship. The Cincinnati native averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as a junior and ranked 28th nationally in scoring.

Jones was selected to the Lute Olson and Lou Henson All-America teams respectively, the latter of which recognizes the top 40 players from mid-major schools.

Minlend, a 6-4, 208-pounder from Concord, North Carolina, was San Francisco’s top scorer last season at 14.5 points per contest and averaged 4.7 rebounds to help the Dons (22-12) match their best win total in 35 years. His 1,271 points as a three-year starter rank 18th on the school’s career list, a total including 141 3-pointers that rank 10th.