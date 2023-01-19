Louisville 73, Boston College 65

Gakdeng 2-3 0-0 4, Daley 3-5 0-0 6, Lacey 4-7 5-5 15, Mair 6-14 0-0 16, Waggoner 4-14 0-0 8, VanTimmeren 5-10 1-1 13, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Todd 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 25-55 7-8 65
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title