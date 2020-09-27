Recommended Video:

Houston Baptist 14 3 7 14 38
Louisiana Tech 17 21 14 14 66
First Quarter

LT_FG J.Barnes 51, 11:59.

HB_Je.Sterns 4 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 8:29.

LT_Toussant 44 pass from Anthony (J.Barnes kick), 7:24.

HB_Ratzlaff 6 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 3:42.

LT_Toussant 43 pass from Anthony (J.Barnes kick), :49.

Second Quarter

LT_I.Graham 15 pass from Anthony (J.Barnes kick), 13:34.

LT_J.Henderson 3 run (J.Barnes kick), 12:01.

LT_I.Graham 15 pass from Anthony (J.Barnes kick), 3:24.

HB_FG Garcia 42, :15.

Third Quarter

HB_Je.Sterns 2 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 9:48.

LT_Jaw.Johnson 41 pass from Anthony (J.Barnes kick), 7:50.

LT_Anthony 1 run (J.Barnes kick), 2:39.

Fourth Quarter

HB_Ratzlaff 1 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 13:25.

LT_Garner 2 run (J.Barnes kick), 8:52.

HB_Je.Sterns 1 pass from Zappe (Garcia kick), 5:42.

LT_Maxwell 7 pass from Elliott (J.Barnes kick), 1:15.

___

HB LT
First downs 24 33
Rushes-yards 28-95 35-182
Passing 406 360
Comp-Att-Int 37-58-1 23-38-1
Return Yards 44 154
Punts-Avg. 5-39.8 2-25.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 16-147 5-45
Time of Possession 29:37 30:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston Baptist, Ea.Beek 6-35, Lenard 5-33, J.Woods 6-21, Bentsen 3-6, Zappe 8-0. Louisiana Tech, J.Henderson 11-77, Tucker 9-63, Garner 7-20, A.Allen 2-17, Anthony 5-11, (Team) 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Houston Baptist, Zappe 37-58-1-406. Louisiana Tech, Anthony 17-29-1-314, Elliott 1-1-0-7, A.Allen 5-8-0-39.

RECEIVING_Houston Baptist, Je.Sterns 14-138, Ratzlaff 10-137, Ea.Beek 4-42, Sherfield 4-20, Jo.Sterns 2-52, J.Woods 2-9, B.Walker 1-8. Louisiana Tech, S.Harris 5-30, Hardy 4-69, Toussant 3-91, I.Graham 3-36, Maxwell 3-29, Hebert 2-47, Jaw.Johnson 2-44, Garner 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.