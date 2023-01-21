Louisiana-Lafayette 60, Texas St. 51

Brown 8-14 3-10 19, Lewis 3-5 3-5 9, Fulks 1-6 4-8 6, Garnett 1-5 1-2 4, Williams 7-11 6-10 22, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Dalcourt 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Julien 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 17-35 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title