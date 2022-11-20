Los Angeles Kings Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 20, 2022 Los Angeles Kings POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 22 Kevin Fiala 21 6 12 18 -4 12 2 0 1 52 .115 F 12 Trevor Moore 21 6 10 16 5 0 0 1 1 67 .090 F 24 Phillip Danault 21 6 9 15 6 12 0 0 1 39 .154 F 13 Gabriel Vilardi 21 10 5 15 3 2 2 0 3 48 .208 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 19 3 11 14 1 8 2 0 0 41 .073 F 11 Anze Kopitar 21 3 11 14 -3 2 0 0 0 37 .081 F 34 Arthur Kaliyev 20 6 7 13 -1 4 4 0 0 44 .136 F 9 Adrian Kempe 21 7 4 11 -1 18 1 0 1 62 .113 D 8 Drew Doughty 21 1 9 10 1 16 1 0 0 38 .026 D 50 Sean Durzi 19 3 6 9 -2 8 1 0 1 31 .097 D 3 Matt Roy 21 3 6 9 0 2 0 0 0 39 .077 F 91 Carl Grundstrom 20 4 3 7 -5 2 1 0 1 35 .114 F 46 Blake Lizotte 21 5 1 6 -3 12 0 0 1 31 .161 D 2 Alexander Edler 18 0 5 5 -1 14 0 0 0 17 .000 F 19 Alex Iafallo 4 2 3 5 2 2 1 0 0 6 .333 F 89 Rasmus Kupari 12 1 3 4 1 6 0 0 0 7 .143 D 44 Mikey Anderson 21 0 3 3 2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 55 Quinton Byfield 8 0 3 3 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 F 48 Brendan Lemieux 15 0 3 3 -2 28 0 0 0 15 .000 D 26 Sean Walker 17 0 3 3 -3 10 0 0 0 19 .000 D 92 Brandt Clarke 9 0 2 2 -1 6 0 0 0 11 .000 F 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 57 Jacob Moverare 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 21 66 119 185 -8 178 15 1 10 682 .097 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 71 120 191 8 203 19 3 10 617 .115 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 32 Jonathan Quick 14 818 3.15 6 6 1 1 43 398 0.892 0 0 2 40 Cal Petersen 8 447 3.49 5 2 1 0 26 217 0.88 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 21 1275 3.29 11 8 2 1 69 615 .885 66 119 178 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 1275 3.1 10 8 3 0 65 681 .903 71 120 203