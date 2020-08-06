Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 54 32.2 499-1069 .467 114-306 337-379 .889 1449 26.8
George 45 29.3 316-725 .436 148-362 181-206 .879 961 21.4
Harrell 63 27.8 471-812 .580 0-18 231-351 .658 1173 18.6
Williams 61 29.1 370-891 .415 107-297 279-324 .861 1126 18.5
Jackson 12 21.1 41-83 .494 19-43 14-16 .875 115 9.6
Morris 15 28.1 54-135 .400 19-66 12-15 .800 139 9.3
Shamet 50 27.2 150-367 .409 107-280 60-68 .882 467 9.3
Zubac 67 18.2 211-350 .603 0-2 115-154 .747 537 8.0
Beverley 51 26.3 147-341 .431 80-206 31-47 .660 405 7.9
Green 58 20.7 135-320 .422 81-217 32-44 .727 383 6.6
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 54 12.3 80-201 .398 58-153 27-34 .794 245 4.5
Kabengele 12 5.3 14-32 .438 9-20 5-5 1.000 42 3.5
McGruder 51 14.9 63-159 .396 22-80 15-28 .536 163 3.2
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Noah 2 8.5 0-1 .000 0-0 5-6 .833 5 2.5
Coffey 15 7.1 15-36 .417 3-10 1-3 .333 34 2.3
Motley 13 3.2 11-15 .733 1-1 5-7 .714 28 2.2
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 36 7.8 23-59 .390 4-13 9-12 .750 59 1.6
TEAM 67 241.1 2775-5985 .464 827-2235 1401-1769 .792 7778 116.1
OPPONENTS 67 241.1 2635-6039 .436 805-2353 1267-1668 .760 7342 109.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 54 335 389 7.2 266 4.9 105 0 96 145 33
George 22 233 255 5.7 171 3.8 109 0 62 118 20
Harrell 163 282 445 7.1 107 1.7 146 0 39 108 72
Williams 29 163 192 3.1 350 5.7 78 1 40 175 10
Jackson 5 39 44 3.7 38 3.2 22 0 4 21 4
Morris 8 48 56 3.7 21 1.4 39 0 8 19 13
Shamet 6 88 94 1.9 90 1.8 135 0 20 39 9
Zubac 175 310 485 7.2 73 1.1 159 0 16 60 63
Beverley 57 209 266 5.2 183 3.6 156 1 54 66 25
Green 75 285 360 6.2 46 .8 155 0 25 47 21
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 30 100 130 2.4 34 .6 47 0 6 18 3
Kabengele 1 10 11 .9 2 .2 9 0 2 2 2
McGruder 26 105 131 2.6 30 .6 67 0 23 21 8
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Noah 3 5 8 4.0 2 1.0 6 0 0 2 1
Coffey 4 10 14 .9 10 .7 14 0 1 6 1
Motley 3 7 10 .8 8 .6 6 0 3 5 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 6 30 36 1.0 40 1.1 38 0 9 14 5
TEAM 721 2480 3201 47.8 1587 23.7 1485 4 474 988 328
OPPONENTS 726 2322 3048 45.5 1578 23.6 1531 0 518 950 318