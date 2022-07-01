Los Angeles 97, Dallas 89

N.Ogwumike 9-19 3-4 21, Samuelson 5-12 2-2 14, Cambage 7-13 7-7 21, Brown 5-10 0-0 13, Toliver 3-6 3-3 11, Nelson-Ododa 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 3-4 0-0 6, Canada 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 2-5 1-3 5. Totals 37-76 16-19 97.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended