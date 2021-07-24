Long live the King; Uchimura's Olympic career ends in grace

TOKYO (AP) — Kohei Uchimura spent a decade redefining the standard of excellence in men's gymnastics. The two-time Olympic champion's combination of grace and precision — coupled with a soft-spoken humility that did its best to downplay his otherworldly talent — made him a superstar in Japan and widely revered everywhere else.
The man they call “King Kohei” didn't need to stick around for the Tokyo Olympics. He did anyway, throwing himself back into the gym as he entered his early 30s in a quest for one more flash of brilliance in front of the country where he has long been a household name.