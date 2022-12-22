Long Beach St. 82, Idaho 75

Burris 3-7 6-6 13, I.Jones 6-7 3-8 15, Moffitt 6-16 5-7 17, Salih 6-14 1-1 18, R.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, T.Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 15-22 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title