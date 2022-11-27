Skip to main content
Long Beach St. 78, Vermont 58

Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 2-5 0-0 4, Gibson 4-9 0-0 10, Penn 1-3 3-3 5, Sullivan 0-4 4-4 4, Alamutu 3-5 2-4 8, Hurley 3-8 2-2 10, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 2-3 4, Deloney 2-6 0-0 5, Veretto 2-5 0-0 5, Ndayishimiye 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 14-17 58.

LONG BEACH ST. (4-3)

George 1-4 1-2 3, L.Traore 3-7 1-2 7, Murray 9-12 0-0 20, A.Traore 3-4 0-0 6, Tsohonis 9-19 2-5 23, Rotegaard 2-2 0-0 6, Hunter 5-7 0-0 11, Stroud 1-1 0-2 2, Polynice 0-1 0-0 0, Monson 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 4-11 78.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 6-25 (Gibson 2-5, Hurley 2-6, Veretto 1-3, Deloney 1-4, Alamutu 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-2, Sullivan 0-3), Long Beach St. 8-17 (Tsohonis 3-7, Rotegaard 2-2, Murray 2-4, Hunter 1-2, George 0-1, Monson 0-1). Rebounds_Vermont 25 (Ayo-Faleye 6), Long Beach St. 34 (L.Traore 11). Assists_Vermont 9 (Duncan 3), Long Beach St. 19 (Murray 7). Total Fouls_Vermont 12, Long Beach St. 16. A_278 (4,000).

