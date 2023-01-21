Long Beach St. 112, UC San Diego 110, 3OT

George 6-8 5-6 17, L.Traore 7-11 0-0 14, Hunter 7-18 2-4 16, A.Traore 5-12 3-6 13, Tsohonis 15-38 13-17 46, Rotegaard 2-2 0-0 6, Monson 0-0 0-0 0, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 23-33 112.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title