Loelling wins first women's World Cup skeleton race of year

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling won the first women’s World Cup skeleton race of the season Saturday, posting the fastest time in both heats at Mount Van Hoevenberg for her 10th career victory on the circuit.

Loelling finished in 1 minute, 49.76 seconds. Austria’s Janine Flock was second in 1:50.00 and Germany’s Tina Hermann was third in 1:50.47.

Loelling won a pair of World Cup races last year, including the Lake Placid stop last February. Reigning World Cup champion Elena Nikitina of Russia was fifth.

Kendall Wesenberg was the top U.S. finisher, placing sixth in 1:50.87. Also for the U.S., Megan Henry was 12th and Savannah Graybill was 15th.