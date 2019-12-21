Lillard scores 36 as Trail Blazers beat Magic 118-103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 36 points, CJ McCollum had 31 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 118-103 on Friday night.

Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago.

Hassan Whiteside added 10 points and 17 rebounds for Portland in his 13th straight double-double.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland’s backcourt took over in the third quarter. Lillard had 16 points and three assists in the period, helping the Blazers build a 93-75 lead. McCollum scored 10 points in the quarter.