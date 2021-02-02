Lillard leads short-handed Blazers past Wizards, 132-121 IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2021 Updated: Feb. 2, 2021 10:47 p.m.
1 of5 Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8), of Japan, dribbles the ball next to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers held on for a 132-121 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which improved to 2-2 on its six-game road trip.
