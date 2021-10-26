Lightning finally get regulation lead, beat Penguins 5-1 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Oct. 26, 2021
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh scored 10 seconds apart in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their first regulation victory of the season with a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Brayden Point's backhand 31 seconds into the second gave the Lightning their first lead in regulation this season as Tampa Bay bounced back from a lopsided loss in Buffalo on Monday.