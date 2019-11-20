Lightning-Blues Sums

Tampa Bay 1 0 0—1 St. Louis 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 3 (Hedman, Killorn), 16:36 (pp). Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (holding), 5:28; Hedman, TB, (interference), 19:25.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Perron 9 (Parayko, O'Reilly), 17:24 (sh). Penalties_L.Schenn, TB, (cross checking), 8:22; Perron, STL, (slashing), 11:27; Vasilevskiy, TB, served by Maroon, (delay of game), 12:43; B.Schenn, STL, (roughing), 17:57; Cernak, TB, served by Maroon, (roughing), 17:57; Cernak, TB, (roughing), 17:57.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Sundqvist 4 (Thomas), 6:16 (sh). 4, St. Louis, Schwartz 5 (B.Schenn), 19:55 (sh). Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-4-6_18. St. Louis 7-18-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 7-6-0 (33 shots-31 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-3-4 (18-17).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.