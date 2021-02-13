Liddell's 19 points power No. 4 Ohio St over Indiana 78-59 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 2:29 p.m.
1 of12 Ohio State guard CJ Walker, left, dives for a loose ball against Indiana guard Armaan Franklin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, center, reaches for a rebound between Ohio State forward Zed Key, left, and forward E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, reaches for a rebound against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 78-59. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Justice Sueing (14), guard Duane Washington (4) and forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Ohio State forward Zed Key, left, goes up for a shot against Indiana forward Race Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, goes up for a shot against Indiana guard Armaan Franklin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Ohio State forward Justice Sueing, left, goes up for a shot against Indiana guard Trey Galloway during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Indiana guard Armaan Franklin, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, and guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justin Sueing had 16 as No. 4 Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana 78-59 on Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.
The Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 10 and have settled into a style of play that has become their identity — good shooting, timely 3-pointers, multiple contributors and fewer mistakes than their opponents. They shot 48% against Indiana and had 21 points on the Hoosiers' 15 turnovers.