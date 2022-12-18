Liberty 66, Washington 54

Bailey 8-14 0-0 19, Berkman 5-8 4-9 14, Brown 2-5 4-4 9, Hess 5-10 0-0 13, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Hodges 0-2 0-0 0, Steenbergen 2-5 0-0 6, Markova 0-0 0-0 0, Smuda 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 24-50 9-15 66
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title