LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns, setting a program record with 65 for his career, and Louisiana-Lafayette eased by Texas State 45-0 on Saturday.

Lewis, in his 33rd consecutive start, broke Jake Delhomme's record (64) with a 3-yard connection to Jalen Williams over the middle in the third quarter. Lewis was 22 of 32 for 228 yards.