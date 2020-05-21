Levesque signs with Chesapeke Bayhawks

Former Ridgefield High standout Chase Levesque has signed with the Chesapeke Bayhawks of Major League Lacrosse.

Levesque, who starred at Boston University, was selected by the Bayhawks with the 18th overall pick of the MLL Draft last month.

The 6-foot-3 long-stick midfielder was one of four captains for the Terriers this past season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 crisis. He was a preseason All-New England selection, appearing in six games and complling 29 ground balls and forcing nine turnovers.

Levesque Appeared in all 17 games as a junior, setting career highs in in both ground balls (65) and caused turnovers (31). He recorded at least one ground ball in all but one game and had at least one caused turnover in all but two.

Levesque, a finance major at BU who was a three-time member of the Patriot League academic honor roll in 2017-18, was an All-FCIAC, All-State and All-America selection at Ridgefield.

The Bayhawks won the six-team league last year with a 10-6 record.

The MLL season was set to begin May 30, but the start of the season has been postponed. A new starting date has not been set.