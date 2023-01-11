Lehigh 76, Holy Cross 58

Gates 10-19 4-5 24, Batchelder 5-12 0-0 15, Dorsey 1-4 0-0 3, Montgomery 2-5 0-0 4, Octave 0-3 0-0 0, Tse 3-5 0-0 6, Kenney 1-4 1-2 3, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Capron 0-0 0-0 0, Piwko 1-1 0-0 3, Wilbar 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 23-54 5-9 58.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title