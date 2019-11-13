https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Ledoux-Pemberton-lift-Louisiana-Tech-past-NAIA-14830425.php
Ledoux, Pemberton lift Louisiana Tech past NAIA Wiley 98-52
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kalob Ledoux had 18 points as Louisiana Tech rolled past NAIA member Wiley 98-52 on Tuesday night. JaColby Pemberton added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Xaiver Armstead chipped in 15.
DaQuan Bracey had 11 points for Louisiana Tech (2-0).
Travious Grubbs had 17 points for the Wildcats. Greg Gallon added 13 points.
Louisiana Tech plays Creighton on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
View Comments