MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 17 points as Loyola Marymount defeated Pepperdine 81-74 on Thursday night. Jalin Anderson added 16 points for the Lions, while Mattias Markusson chipped in 15.

Joe Quintana had 12 points for Loyola Marymount (12-7, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory.