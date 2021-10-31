Leary's TD throws lift N.C. State past Louisville 28-13 BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 2:38 a.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as North Carolina State’s offense finally got untracked in a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night.
Leary hit Trent Pennix on a 26-yard pass play on the second play of the fourth quarter to push the Wolfpack into the lead. Leary connected with Devin Carter with 5:53 remaining as N.C. State stretched its edge to 21-13. The clinching points came on 10-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Riley with 2:21 to go.